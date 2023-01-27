Man charged in 2 separate store robberies, fight with Toronto officers during arrest: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 25-year-old man is facing charges after two store robberies in Scarborough and being accused of fighting officers during an arrest.

Police said the first incident happened on Jan. 19 in the Lawrence Avenue and Kennedy Road area.

A man had walked into a store and approached the checkout counter. It was reported he spoke to an employee and began to argue about making a purchase, police said.

Police say he then went behind the counter and forcefully shoved the employee out of the way and stole cigarettes before fleeing the store on foot.

Investigators said they identified the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest.

About a week later, on Jan. 26, police responded to another store robbery near Merrian and Kennedy roads.

Police said a man entered a store and walked up to the counter asking to buy a pack of cigarettes.

He grabbed the pack off the counter and began to walk away, investigators say. Police say he also placed his hand in his pocket, indicating he had a gun, before exiting the store.

The employee then followed the man and the suspect reportedly knocked the employee to the ground before fleeing, police said.

Officers from 41 Division responded quickly and located the suspect.

During the arrest, police allege the man refused to surrender himself and began to fight the officers.

The officers sustained minor injuries.

Investigators said the officers were able to arrest the man and take him into custody.

Police have charged 25-year-old Anthony Ghanavati, from Toronto, with two counts of robbery, assault, assaulting an officer and possession of property obtained by crime.