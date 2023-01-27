Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Brampton, Ont. woman charged after Guelph bank thwarts fraud attempt: police

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted January 27, 2023 10:59 am
Police said officers were called to the bank around 11:30 a.m. after staff reported a suspicious customer. Staff reportedly didn't believe the card was legitimate. View image in full screen
Police said officers were called to the bank around 11:30 a.m. after staff reported a suspicious customer. Staff reportedly didn't believe the card was legitimate. File photo

Guelph police say they’ve charged a 48-year-old Brampton woman after staff at a bank in the city’s south end stopped a fraud attempt on Thursday.

Police said officers were called to the bank around 11:30 a.m. after staff reported a suspicious customer. Staff reportedly didn’t believe the card was legitimate.

Read more: Guelph woman defrauded employer out of $100,000: police

Read next: Fireball facing lawsuit for selling mini bottles that don’t contain whisky

Police said the card proved to be fake and it had the woman’s photo but a different name on it.

Trending Now

Investigators said she was also on bail and under a court order, she was not allowed to go to any bank and access an account unless it was in her name.

Read more: Guelph man charged in 3-year-old bank fraud case

Read next: Former NFL player Jessie Lemonier dead at 25

Story continues below advertisement

The woman has been charged with uttering a forged document and breaching a court order.

Guelph NewsFraudGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeGuelph FraudAttempted fraudGuelph bank
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers