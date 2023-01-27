Brampton, Ont. woman charged after Guelph bank thwarts fraud attempt: police

Guelph police say they’ve charged a 48-year-old Brampton woman after staff at a bank in the city’s south end stopped a fraud attempt on Thursday.
Police said officers were called to the bank around 11:30 a.m. after staff reported a suspicious customer. Staff reportedly didn’t believe the card was legitimate.
Police said the card proved to be fake and it had the woman’s photo but a different name on it.
Investigators said she was also on bail and under a court order, she was not allowed to go to any bank and access an account unless it was in her name.
The woman has been charged with uttering a forged document and breaching a court order.
