Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Jan. 27

International Holocaust Remembrance Day and fundraising for autoimmune disease research through socks.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Jan. 27, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Sock Project raises funds for autoimmune diseases while gifting fun socks

Jessica Baird has sent out 9,700 pairs of socks through the Sock Project, while also raising $73,000 over the last five years for autoimmune research.

She says not much is known about autoimmune diseases, noting the importance of research.

Baird says this project is developing a community globally that’s showing appreciation and humanity.

4:09 Sock Project raises funds for disease research while gifting fun socks

Jan. 27 is International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Simonne Horowitz says Jan. 27 was the day Auschwitz was liberated by the Soviet troops.

She said this day was chosen to commemorate the six million Jews who died, as well as the 11 million LGBTQ2 people and dissidents.

Horowitz says there are gatherings happening at synagogues across the country.

4:01 January 27 is International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Jan. 27

Colder weather for your weekend, and slick road conditions — Montana Getty has what you need to know in your Friday, Jan. 27, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

1:38 Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Jan. 27