Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo Regional Council approves 2 measures to create more affordable housing in area

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 27, 2023 10:45 am
The Region of Waterloo's administration building in Kitchener. View image in full screen
The Region of Waterloo's administration building in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Council approved two measures on Wednesday night in a bid to create new affordable housing in the area.

In one measure, council approved a measure which would allow the region to enter into an agreement with the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. which will see new funding arrive from the federal government for affordable housing.

Read more: New outdoor shelter to be located on border of city of Waterloo and Wilmot

Read next: Former NFL player Jessie Lemonier dead at 25

When asked, the region said that the amount of money it will receive remains under embargo from the federal government.

The funding will come from the Rapid Housing Initiative and must be spent on new permanent units within 18 months.

Trending Now

The region says that previous rounds of funding from the Rapid Housing Initiative have led to the creation of 147 new affordable homes across the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Kitchener affordable housing units move step closer to fruition

Read next: Fireball facing lawsuit for selling mini bottles that don’t contain whisky

In addition, council also approved the donation of surplus property to support the non-profit organization Love Your Neighbour Communities (LYNC) to create 29 affordable housing units in New Hamburg.

The region says a plan has been developed by LYNC to create the market rent units at 34 Peel Street.

It says that the commitment from the region will allow LYNC to seek planning approval and funding as well as to begin fundraising.

 

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsAffordable HousingCambridge newsWaterloo regional councilWaterloo councilwaterloo region councilWilmot NewswilmotNew HamburgNew Hamburg newsWaterloo region affordable housing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers