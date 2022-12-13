Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New outdoor shelter to be located on border of city of Waterloo and Wilmot

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 13, 2022 1:47 pm
The Region of Waterloo's administration building in Kitchener. View image in full screen
The Region of Waterloo's administration building in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Region has announced that its first outdoor shelter will open on the border of the city of Waterloo and Wilmot in February.

It says a portion of a property the region owns at 1001 Erb’s Rd. will be home to as many as 50 people who are currently homeless.

Read more: Waterloo Region close to opening new outdoor shelters for homeless population

The location is also home to the Waterloo Region Emergency Services Training and Research Centre (WRESTRC) campus, which includes paramedic services, waste management, water services and a training facility for municipal emergency services.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The region says there will be 50 individual cabins at the site, which will have electricity, heating and cooling. There will also be a main site offering other amenities including running water, common space, washrooms and laundry services.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: More than 1,000 people are homeless in the area, Waterloo Region says

The Working Centre is in charge of security and support services such as mental health and addictions supports. There will also be a focus on finding permanent housing options for those living on site.

The region notes that there are more than 1,000 homeless people in the area, including 450 who are experiencing chronic homelessness.
.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsWaterloo regional councilWaterloo councilwaterloo region councilWilmot NewsKitchener tent cityKitchener homelessnessWaterloo homeless shelterWaterloo homelessnessCambridge homelessnesssCambridge tent cityWaterloo outdoor homeless shelter
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers