Kitchener affordable housing units move step closer to fruition

On Tuesday, Waterloo Regional Council’s Community Service Committee approved $3.4 million in funding for two community housing projects which are expected to add 51 new affordable housing units in Kitchener.

One of the projects will see St. Paul’s Church create 21 new spaces at 137/149 Queen St. S. in Kitchener with the region recommending it receive $1,464,500 in funding from the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative.

The other project, which is being led by 55 Franklin GP, a private sector housing provider, will see another 30 affordable housing units created at 55 Franklin St. S. In this case, the project will come at a a cost of $1.96 million which will come from the Regional Strategic Investment in Affordable Housing.

“The continued ability of our partners to deliver shovel-ready projects is critical as we expand access to affordable housing in our community,” stated regional Chair Karen Redman.

“With 1,154 new affordable homes, our housing plan is on track to surpass its year two target.”

The projects will still need to gain approval at a council meeting on Dec. 14.