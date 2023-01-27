Menu

Weather

Snowfall warning in effect for parts of southwestern Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 27, 2023 9:17 am
A map of Alberta with areas in red indicating where a snowfall warning was in effect on Jan. 27, 2023. View image in full screen
A map of Alberta with areas in red indicating where a snowfall warning was in effect on Jan. 27, 2023. CREDIT: https://weather.gc.ca/

Parts of southwestern Alberta could see up to 20 centimetres of snow accumulate on the ground by Saturday, Environment Canada said on its website Friday morning.

A snowfall warning was issued for areas in the southwest corner of the province. The weather agency described the expected precipitation as “heavy snow” and said areas issued a warning could see anywhere between 10 and 20 cm of snow.

“The heaviest, more widespread snow will occur tonight,” Environment Canada said on its website. “Snow will taper off on Saturday.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

READ MORE: Polar vortex sweeping across Alberta to trigger plummeting temperatures

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

