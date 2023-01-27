Snowfall warning in effect for parts of southwestern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of southwestern Alberta could see up to 20 centimetres of snow accumulate on the ground by Saturday, Environment Canada said on its website Friday morning.

A snowfall warning was issued for areas in the southwest corner of the province. The weather agency described the expected precipitation as “heavy snow” and said areas issued a warning could see anywhere between 10 and 20 cm of snow.

“The heaviest, more widespread snow will occur tonight,” Environment Canada said on its website. “Snow will taper off on Saturday.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

