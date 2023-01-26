Murder trial hears Samson’s DNA found on bullet lodged in Sandeson’s apartment

Send this page to someone via email

The William Sandeson first-degree murder trial has been told that the victim’s DNA was found on a bullet that was lodged inside a window frame in Sandeson’s Halifax apartment.

The trial is now in its third week.

Sandeson, now 30, is accused of killing fellow Dalhousie University student Taylor Samson, 22, in August 2015.

Samson’s body has never been found.

On Thursday, Florence Celestin, a forensic DNA specialist at the RCMP lab in Ottawa, took the stand. She testified Samson’s DNA was found on the bullet that was lodged in a kitchen window frame.

She said both the DNA of Sandeson and Samson were found on the trigger and grip of the Smith & Wesson handgun seized from the apartment unit.

During cross-examination, Celestin agreed with Sandeson’s lawyer Alison Craig that she could not say what type of DNA it was or when the DNA was transferred to the gun.

The trial was told Wednesday Samson’s blood was found on the gun by a blood-splatter expert.

Celestin also said Samson’s DNA was found on a shower curtain, duffel bag, and a tarp — all items that were seized at the Sandeson family farm in Lower Truro.

The Crown then called Laura Knowles, the firearms manager of RCMP’s forensic lab. She told the jury she examined the Smith & Wesson gun and that it wouldn’t discharge upon shock, meaning the trigger would have had to be pulled.

Knowles also reviewed the bullet found in the window casing, and said it could have been fired from that gun or any other similar gun.

Prior to testimony Thursday, Justice James Chipman reminded the jury to disregard any information heard outside the courtroom, including media coverage in the past or going forward.

He told them this is a re-trial, but that no one should speculate about a prior verdict.

A verdict from a trial in 2017 was overturned on appeal and this second trial was ordered in 2020.

Chipman also referenced a Canada-wide warrant announced Wednesday for an intended Crown witness in this case, and reminded the jury again to only base decisions on evidence brought before this trial.

Testimony resumes next Monday.