Kelowna RCMP identify brawl suspect

RCMP have identified the suspect in a brawl at a Kelowna, B.C., comedy show last fall.

Earlier this week, CrimeStoppers released a photo of the woman they believed to be involved in the violent altercation, which took place at the Steve-O show at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Oct. 28, 2022.

Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera confirmed that officers have since been in contact with the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been laid at this time.

Global News spoke to the victim’s mother in the days following the fight and agreed to shield her identity for safety reasons.

She said before the attack, two people called her daughter and daughter-in-law vulgar names and threw a drink in their faces.

“This large blonde woman leaps over the seats from behind and began to start pummelling. First, my daughter hit her twice. At that point, she bent over and as she called it, ‘turtled,’ to try and protect her face because her nose had been broken,” the mother said last fall.

“This girl turned on my daughter-in-law, who was right next to her, and basically had her trapped in her seat and proceeded to start pummelling her.”

The mother pleaded with the public to help identify the woman who left her daughters injured and severely traumatized.

“If you know this girl, for the sake and well-being of people in this city, someone come forward with her name, please,” she said.

