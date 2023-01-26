Winnipeg’s most popular pet names holding steady, according to city data

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeggers seem to know what we like when it comes to naming our cats and dogs.

According to a list of the top 10 pet names provided by the city, the most popular names for both dogs and cats haven’t changed much since Global News last checked in three years ago.

The list, collected from the city’s licensed pooches and kitties, shows Bella and Charlie tied for the most popular dog moniker with 616 licences each, and with 306 licences, Luna topped the list for most preferred cat name.

The same list released in January 2020 had Bella as the top dog name and Luna in the top spot for felines in 2019.

In fact, it doesn’t seem to matter whether we’ve got a dog or a cat — Bella, Charlie and Luna are listed as the top three names for either pet in 2022.

Here’s the full list of last year’s most popular cat and dog names in Winnipeg:

Top 10 most popular dog names (2022)

Bella

Charlie

Luna

Molly

Bailey

Daisy

Max

Lucy

Cooper

Buddy

Top 10 most popular cat names (2022)

Luna

Charlie

Bella

Max

Lucy

Milo

Lily

Oreo

Buddy

Smokey

The City of Winnipeg reminds Winnipeg pet owners they’re required by law to have their cat or dog licensed or face a fine under the Responsible Pet Ownership By-Law.

You can licence your dog or cat by contacting 311, through the Animal Services Agency website, or by visiting the agency in person.

