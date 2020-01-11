Menu

Cats and Dogs of Winnipeg

Bella, Luna top 2019 list of Winnipeg’s most popular dog and cat names

By Global News
Posted January 11, 2020 6:00 am
The City of Winnipeg released a list of the city's most popular cat and dog names Friday.
Ever wonder why when you call for your dog Bella at the dog park in Winnipeg you get 98 other dalmatians running your way?

It might be because with 606 pooches licensed with the name Bella, it’s the most popular name for dogs in Winnipeg, according to a new list from the city of top dog and cat names.

READ MORE: Liam, Emily top the list of Manitoba’s most popular baby names in 2019

With 212 licences, Luna takes top spot for cats on the ranking, collected from the city’s list of licensed pooches and kitties.

Here’s the full list of last year’s most popular cat and dog names in Winnipeg:

Top 10 most popular dog names (2019)

  • Bella
  • Charlie
  • Molly
  • Bailey
  • Max
  • Daisy
  • Buddy
  • Lucy
  • Maggie
  • Sadie

Top 10 most popular cat names (2019)

  • Luna
  • Charlie
  • Shadow
  • Smokey
  • Max
  • Bella
  • Molly
  • Lucy
  • Kitty
  • Buddy
The City of Winnipeg reminds Winnipeg pet owners they’re required by law to have their cat or dog licensed or face a fine under the Responsible Pet Ownership By-Law.

“Licensing will help protect your pet in the event your cat or dog gets lost,” said Leland Gordon, Animal Services’ Chief Operating Officer, in a release.

“It is easier for pets found with a license to be reunited with their owner.”

You can license your dog or cat by contacting 311, through the Animal Services Agency website, or visiting the agency in person.

Dog, City of Winnipeg, Cat
