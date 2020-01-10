Liam, Emily top the list of Manitoba’s most popular baby names in 2019

Send this page to someone via email

The more things change, the more it seems they stay the same when it comes to the province’s most popular baby names, according to new stats from the Manitoba Vital Statistics Agency.

The annual list of Manitoba’s most-used baby monikers has some we’ve seen before.

Topping the 2019 list for boys names is Liam, with Emily taking top spot for girls — both of which took the runner-up spot on their respective categories on the 2018 list.

2018’s top names — Lucas and Olivia — weren’t too far off the top this time around, with Lucas coming in as the second most popular boy’s name, and Olivia finishing in a solid fourth position.

The 2019 boys’ list includes nearly all the same names as the year before, with the exception of newcomers to the party James and Mason, who knocked out Connor and Jacob to make their way onto the ranking.

Things shifted slightly for girls names in 2019, but again, not too much.

Seven of 2018’s most popular girl’s names remained on the list in 2019, with new arrivals Ava, Hannah, and Avery unseating Chloe, Isabella, and Aria to make the latest list of top 10 names.

The agency says information about births from late 2019 are likely still being registered, so the official final tally from 2019 may change slightly.

Here’s a full list of the most popular baby names in 2019, followed by the 2018 numbers:

Top 10 boys’ names (2019)

Liam (75)

Lucas (58)

William (52)

Noah (52)

Ethan (51)

Mason (45)

Logan (40)

Lincoln (39)

Benjamin (39)

James (38)

Top 10 girls’ names (2019)

Emily (54)

Ava (48)

Charlotte (47)

Olivia (46)

Emma (43)

Sophia (42)

Amelia (40)

Abigail (39)

Hannah (39)

Avery (38)

Top 10 boys’ names (2018)

Lucas (Luke) (78)

Liam (71)

Noah (70)

William (50)

Benjamin (49)

Logan (48)

Jacob (46)

Ethan (45)

Lincoln (44)

Connor (44)

Top 10 girls’ names (2018)

Olivia (65)

Emily (62)

Charlotte (57)

Amelia (47)

Sophia (46)

Chloe (42)

Isabella (41)

Abigail (39)

Emma (37)

Aria (35)

