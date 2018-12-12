Olivia, Lucas top 2018’s Manitoba baby names

Manitobans like to stick with the classics when it comes to baby names, according to recent stats from the province’s Vital Statistics agency.

Olivia topped the list of popular girls’ names once again in 2018, with Emily, Charlotte, Amelia and Sophia rounding off the top five.

Last year’s most popular boys’ name, Liam, was unseated by Lucas in 2018, with Noah, William and Benjamin in the next three spots.

Many of 2018’s top baby names also appeared on the same list 10 years ago, with Emily, Olivia, Liam and Noah each appearing in their respective top five lists for 2008, but if you go back in time 25 years, the lists are entirely different.

None of the top five girls’ or boys’ names in 2018 appeared on the 1993 list at all, with names like Jessica, Ashley, Brittany, Tyler, Matthew and Michael in the top spots instead.

In 2018 (so far), a total of 7,076 boys were born, along with 6,755 girls.

Top 10 boys’ names (2018)

Lucas (Luke) (78 babies)

Liam (71)

Noah (70)

William (50)

Benjamin (49)

Logan (48)

Jacob (46)

Ethan (45)

Lincoln (44)

Connor (44)

Top 10 girls’ names (2018)

Olivia (65)

Emily (62)

Charlotte (57)

Amelia (47)

Sophia (46)

Chloe (42)

Isabella (41)

Abigail (39)

Emma (37)

Aria (35)

Top 10 boys’ names (2008)

Ethan (90)

Noah (85)

Aiden (75)

Liam (73)

Alexander (71)

Joshua (68)

Jayden (65)

Evan (59)

Logan (58)

Benjamin (57)

Top 10 girls’ names (2008)

Emily (79)

Emma (70)

Ava (67)

Hannah (67)

Olivia (59)

Abigail (57)

Madison (56)

Hailey (53)

Taylor (49)

Brooke (46)

Top 10 boys’ names (1993)

Tyler (186)

Matthew (179)

Michael (167)

Joshua (143)

Jordan (141)

Ryan (140)

Dylan (137)

Kyle (131)

Justin (130)

Daniel (113)

Top 10 girls’ names (1993)

Jessica (182)

Ashley (126)

Brittany (113)

Samantha (113)

Sarah (110)

Nicole (102)

Taylor (96)

Stephanie (94)

Rebecca (87)

Jennifer (79)

