Canada

Street in front of Parliament could reopen in March, a year after ‘Freedom Convoy’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2023 2:27 pm
A protester wearing a Canadian flag takes a photo of children playing on Wellington Street across from Parliament’s West Block during a protest, in Ottawa, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. The City of Ottawa’s transportation committee has approved a motion to reopen the street. The major east-west artery was closed following the “Freedom Convoy” demonstration, Feb. 23, 2022. View image in full screen
A protester wearing a Canadian flag takes a photo of children playing on Wellington Street across from Parliament’s West Block during a protest, in Ottawa, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. The City of Ottawa’s transportation committee has approved a motion to reopen the street. The major east-west artery was closed following the “Freedom Convoy” demonstration, Feb. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

An Ottawa municipal committee has voted to reopen the street in front of Parliament Hill to traffic a little over a year after it was blockaded by the big rigs of the “Freedom Convoy.”

The transport committee voted today to have Wellington Street reopen no earlier than March 1, to put in new infrastructure including a temporary bike lane and to explore temporary closures for events.

The decision will be brought to the wider city council for a vote in early February.

Ottawa council eyes future of Wellington Street nearly a year after 'Freedom Convoy'

Parents issue warning after teen dies from inhaling aerosol deodorant

The street was formally closed until the end of 2022 on Feb. 23 last year, days after the weeks-long convoy demonstration was cleared.

Trending Now

Some councillors want to see longer-term plans discussed before spring, saying today that the street could become a pedestrian-only zone and it would be a step back to return to how things were before last winter.

A House of Commons committee recently recommended that Wellington Street be moved under parliamentary jurisdiction, which could take its fate out of the council’s hands, but no decision has been made.

Freedom Convoy reunion planned for Winnipeg in February
Freedom Convoy reunion planned for Winnipeg in February
OttawaFreedom ConvoyParliament HillCity of Ottawafreedom convoy 2022Wellington Street2022 freedom convoyottawa wellington street
© 2023 The Canadian Press

