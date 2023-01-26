Street in front of Parliament could reopen in March, a year after ‘Freedom Convoy’

Send this page to someone via email

An Ottawa municipal committee has voted to reopen the street in front of Parliament Hill to traffic a little over a year after it was blockaded by the big rigs of the “Freedom Convoy.”

The transport committee voted today to have Wellington Street reopen no earlier than March 1, to put in new infrastructure including a temporary bike lane and to explore temporary closures for events.

The decision will be brought to the wider city council for a vote in early February.

The street was formally closed until the end of 2022 on Feb. 23 last year, days after the weeks-long convoy demonstration was cleared.

Some councillors want to see longer-term plans discussed before spring, saying today that the street could become a pedestrian-only zone and it would be a step back to return to how things were before last winter.

A House of Commons committee recently recommended that Wellington Street be moved under parliamentary jurisdiction, which could take its fate out of the council’s hands, but no decision has been made.