Homicide investigators seek info about death of Winnipeg man at Hargrave apartment

The death of a 65-year-old Winnipeg man on Wednesday is being looked into by the homicide unit, police say.
Officers were called to an apartment on Hargrave Street around 5:45 p.m. with a report of a seriously injured man.
Paramedics were already on-scene, police said, and the victim was taken to hospital where he later died.
He has been identified as Richard Darryl Wheeler.
Anyone with information about Wheeler’s death is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
