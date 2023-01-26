Menu

Crime

Homicide investigators seek info about death of Winnipeg man at Hargrave apartment

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 2:32 pm
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice

The death of a 65-year-old Winnipeg man on Wednesday is being looked into by the homicide unit, police say.

Officers were called to an apartment on Hargrave Street around 5:45 p.m. with a report of a seriously injured man.

Paramedics were already on-scene, police said, and the victim was taken to hospital where he later died.

Read more: 911 call centre employees burning out, says Winnipeg chief of police

Read next: Mexico's richest man lists $80M NYC mansion and it could break records

He has been identified as Richard Darryl Wheeler.

Anyone with information about Wheeler’s death is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

HomicideWinnipeg policeWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegWinnipeg homicideDowntown WinnipegWinnipeg murderMan Killed
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

