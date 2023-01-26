B.C. Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation meeting to discuss future projects and ridership

Send this page to someone via email

The TransLink Mayors’ Council is meeting Thursday for the first time in 2023 to discuss a ridership report from last year and the forecast for the upcoming year ahead.

According to the report, there was an increase in annual ridership of nearly 50 per cent, as people return to using public transit amid the pandemic.

Ridership in Metro Vancouver was expected to return to higher levels; officials said they expected a rise of nearly 58 per cent for 2022.

The council will also get an update on the ambitious Transport 2050 plan, which includes the Burnaby Mountain Gondola and the SkyTrain Millennium Line extension to the University of British Columbia.

Story continues below advertisement

Priorities for the council are expanding local and rapid bus services, and moving TransLink operations to net-zero emission.