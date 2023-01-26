Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation meeting to discuss future projects and ridership

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 1:39 pm
Translink public transit Vancouver bus View image in full screen
A bus is pictured in downtown Vancouver. Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press

The TransLink Mayors’ Council is meeting Thursday for the first time in 2023 to discuss a ridership report from last year and the forecast for the upcoming year ahead.

According to the report, there was an increase in annual ridership of nearly 50 per cent, as people return to using public transit amid the pandemic.

Ridership in Metro Vancouver was expected to return to higher levels; officials said they expected a rise of nearly 58 per cent for 2022.

Read more: TransLink lays out new 10-year vision with focus on bus rapid transit

Read next: Home Depot shared customer data with Meta without consent: Canada’s privacy czar

The council will also get an update on the ambitious Transport 2050 plan, which includes the Burnaby Mountain Gondola and the SkyTrain Millennium Line extension to the University of British Columbia.

Story continues below advertisement

Priorities for the council are expanding local and rapid bus services, and moving TransLink operations to net-zero emission.

Click to play video: 'TransLink allows debit tap payment on buses and fare gates'
TransLink allows debit tap payment on buses and fare gates
Related News
BCMetro VancouverTransLinkBC TransitMetro Vancouver transitMayor's councilTransLink mayor council
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers