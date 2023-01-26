Liberal MP Kirsty Duncan to take leave of absence due to ‘health challenge’

Liberal MP Kirsty Duncan said Thursday that she is taking a medical leave to deal with a “physical health challenge.”

Duncan said in a statement posted to Twitter that she is taking the leave based on the advice of her doctors, and will remain as member of Parliament for the Etobicoke North riding in Ontario.

Duncan was first elected in 2008 and has served five consecutive terms, taking the role of science minister for the first three years of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s tenure. She was then minister of sport and persons with disabilities, minister of science and sport and deputy House leader. She is currently the chair of the science and research committee, but does not hold a position in Trudeau’s cabinet.

She has recently called on the government to launch an independent inquiry into Canada’s sport system following allegations of abuse.