Over $240K seized in south east London, Ont. drug bust, police say

Four London, Ont., residents are facing charges after police say they seized over $240,000 worth of drugs in the southeast portion of the city.

On Wednesday, London police, including the emergency response and canine units, as well as OPP, executed search warrants at five residences and three vehicles.

Police say the residences were on Meadowgate Boulevard, Lysanda Court, Elliott Street, Glenroy Road, and Kent Street.

The following items were seized:

2,421 g of suspected cocaine

28 g of suspected MDMA

314 TEC pills

Approximately $60,000 in cash

six digital scales

Police estimate the total street value of drugs seized at $244,370.

Nestor Manuel Moran, 30, Sophia Ann Cooper, 27, Jaime Alexander Garay-Quintanilla, 31, and Kenzie Neal Sabourin, 30, all of London, have been jointly charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Garay-Quintanilla and Sabourin have also been additionally charged with another count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

All four accused are expected to appear in court via video Thursday.