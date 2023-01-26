Winnipeg mayor recommends 3 citizen members for Winnipeg Police Board

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham has put forward three recommendations for new citizen members of the Winnipeg Police Board.

The mayor’s nominees, who will have to be approved by council, are community development consultant Kyle Mason, retired social worker Daphne Penrose and entrepreneur Kevin Selch.

“The Police Board plays an important role in governance of the Winnipeg Police Service as it helps ensure community priorities are represented in budgets and strategic plans,” Gillingham said Thursday in a statement.

“These three appointments bring a valuable set of skills and experiences to the board, and I’m confident they will help us move forward on improving safety throughout our community.”

Gillingham made the recommendations to replace outgoing board members Mohamed El Tassi, Edna Nabess and Brian Sharfstein.

If appointed, the three new members would begin their terms effective immediately until Dec. 31 of next year.

The board is made up of no more than seven members — two of whom are appointed by the province and five by city council.

Following the departure of El-Tassi, Nabess and Sharfstein, the current members of the board are chair Markus Chambers, Colleen Mayer, Damon Johnston and Gillingham himself.