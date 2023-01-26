Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Dozens of collisions reported across Guelph and Waterloo Region during Wednesday’s snowstorm

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 12:04 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Some motorists who were on their way home from work Wednesday were at the mercy of mother nature.

Waterloo regional police say there have been dozens of collisions across the area since the snow first appeared on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson told Global News there were 67 collisions reported over a 24-hour period since the snow first arrived at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Read more: 29 guns, thousands of rounds of ammo seized from home in Wellesley, Ont.

Read next: Home Depot shared customer data with Meta without consent: Canada’s privacy czar

They noted that there were no fatalities, although six of those collisions resulted in injuries.

Another seven of the crashes were said to be of the hit-and-run variety.

Guelph Police Service reported 10 motor vehicle collisions in the city that occurred during the winter storm.

Story continues below advertisement

They say most of the crashes resulted in minor damage and none of them saw any injuries.

Trending Now

“Drivers are encouraged to clean all snow from their vehicles, leave extra following distance and to drive according to weather and road conditions,” said WRPS Const. Melissa Quarrie.

Earlier this week, Environment Canada issued a warning that the area would see between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow as a result of Wednesday’s storm but it appears to have exceeded those totals.

Rob Kuhn, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, issued a tweet on Thursday morning saying he had measured 18 centimetres of snow in the Stanley Park area of Kitchener as of 5:30 a.m.

There is expected to be more digging over the coming days as Environment Canada is forecasting potential flurries for Kitchener right through Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

 

GuelphKitchener newsWaterloo newsGuelph NewsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterlooCambridgeWaterloo weatherKitchener weatherGuelph Police ServiceCambridge weatherWaterloo snowstormCambridge snowstormKitchener snowstorm
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers