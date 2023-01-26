Dozens of collisions reported across Guelph and Waterloo Region during Wednesday’s snowstorm

Send this page to someone via email

Some motorists who were on their way home from work Wednesday were at the mercy of mother nature.

Waterloo regional police say there have been dozens of collisions across the area since the snow first appeared on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson told Global News there were 67 collisions reported over a 24-hour period since the snow first arrived at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

They noted that there were no fatalities, although six of those collisions resulted in injuries.

Another seven of the crashes were said to be of the hit-and-run variety.

Guelph Police Service reported 10 motor vehicle collisions in the city that occurred during the winter storm.

They say most of the crashes resulted in minor damage and none of them saw any injuries.

“Drivers are encouraged to clean all snow from their vehicles, leave extra following distance and to drive according to weather and road conditions,” said WRPS Const. Melissa Quarrie.

Earlier this week, Environment Canada issued a warning that the area would see between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow as a result of Wednesday’s storm but it appears to have exceeded those totals.

Rob Kuhn, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, issued a tweet on Thursday morning saying he had measured 18 centimetres of snow in the Stanley Park area of Kitchener as of 5:30 a.m.

There is expected to be more digging over the coming days as Environment Canada is forecasting potential flurries for Kitchener right through Sunday.

Snow total of 18.0 cm Kitchener Stanley Park 5.30 AM. #onstorm — Rob Kuhn (@KuhnyRob) January 26, 2023