More workers joining Sask.’s health-care system: provincial government

Saskatchewan says efforts to recruit health-care workers are working as the province has made over 160 job offers to Filipino health-care workers to date.

The efforts have come through the province’s Health Human Resources (HHR) Action Plan to recruit, train, incentivize and retain health-care professionals.

In a release, Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman said that sustained work continues under the four pillars of the province’s HHR Action Plan.

“I am pleased to see steady progress in all areas of focus,” Merriman said. “As we start a new year, I look forward to more actions to build on the successes we have had so far. It’s important we continue to spread the word that Saskatchewan is an outstanding place to build and grow your health-care career.”

The province stated that registered nurses (RNs) from the Philippines received conditional offers who have begun working their way through the RN Pathway, which includes language, bridging education and licensing. Saskatchewan continues to progress by creating more permanent full-time positions and attracting health professionals to high-priority positions in rural and remote areas across Saskatchewan.

According to the statement, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has hired more than half of the new full-time and enhanced part-time to full-time permanent positions posted, with over 90 of those positions now filled.

“It’s encouraging to see our competitive Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive financial packages are generating interest and we are making progress in attracting health-care candidates in rural and northern communities throughout Saskatchewan,” Rural and Remote Health minister Everett Hindley said.

“Our province has a lot to offer to those interested in training and working in health care, from recent graduates to experienced health professionals. These health professionals will begin a new job and build their career within these communities and will also grow strong connections and enhance their lives with the rewarding experiences Saskatchewan communities of all sizes have to offer.”

The province said that there are more opportunities available to connect nursing graduates with job offers.

“Of the 78 graduates from the December cohort, 68 students have submitted their expression of interest to the SHA for the Grad Nurse Expression of Interest initiative that matches graduates with an area based on skills and preferences,” according to the release. “As of January 18, 2023, 29 students have accepted conditional job offers.”

The HHR Action Plan also includes First Nations and Metis recruitment and retention initiatives. One initiative includes the Indigenous Birth Support Worker program which is a partnership between the SHA and The Gabriel Dumont Institute, that offers 12 seats for an eight-week program commencing March 2023. Recruitment and retention engagement sessions with a number of First Nations, Tribal Councils and Metis Nation-Saskatchewan were held in November, December and January.

Progress continues under each of the four pillars of Saskatchewan’s HHR Action Plan, which are recruiting, training, incentivize, and retain. The province said that its $60-million HHR Action Plan, announced in September 2022, will add more than 1,000 health professionals into the health system over the next few years.

