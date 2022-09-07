Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Saskatchewan government releases action plan for health-care workers

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 4:49 pm
The Saskatchewan government announced an action plan to recruit, train, incentivize and retain healthcare workers in the province. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan government announced an action plan to recruit, train, incentivize and retain healthcare workers in the province. Mark Taylor, The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan government has launched an action plan that will add at least 1,000 professionals to the health system.

On Sept. 7, the province announced details on its four-point action plan to recruit, train, incentivize and retain health-care workers, which is included as part of the 2022-23 budget.

The health minister stated in a release that bolstering the health-care workforce through competitive recruitment efforts is a top priority for the province.

Read more: Saskatchewanians waited longer for surgery than any other Canadians in 2021: report

“We are expanding on our four-point plan to recruit, train, incentivize and retain health-care providers to stabilize and steadily grow the provincial workforce,” stated Paul Merriman.

“We will be actively marketing Saskatchewan both within and beyond our provincial borders to ensure people here at home, across Canada and globally know Saskatchewan is a great place to find health-care opportunities, build your career and enjoy a high quality of life.”

Story continues below advertisement

The action plan, that will cost over $60 million, will work to hire, train and keep health-care workers, including physicians and registered nurses.

Trending Stories

“Our government is delivering solutions that will simplify processes, remove obstacles, and cut red tape so qualified people can work in Saskatchewan as quickly as possible,” stated Merriman. “By identifying and assisting with licensing for internationally educated residents living in Saskatchewan, along with welcoming and supporting hundreds of health-care recruits over the next two years, and improving awareness of opportunities in the province, we will achieve success.”

Read more: Saskatchewan to send patients to Alberta for privatized surgery, won’t pay for travel

Opposition Health Critic Vicki Mowat responded to the action plan saying it fails to address the widening gaps in the health-care system.

“The plan announced today is something the government should have been doing for years. Instead, they sat on their hands and made excuses while Saskatchewan’s hospitals were being run into the ground,” said Mowat in a release. “While it’s good to see action on our call for full-time positions and training seats, nearly half of what was announced today are repackaged old policies.”

An information campaign is planned for this fall to promote career opportunities, and to advise of incentive, retention and financial support programs for health-care workers, according to the province.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Sask. public service workers could move to support health system' Sask. public service workers could move to support health system
Sask. public service workers could move to support health system – Jan 22, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Government tagSask Health tagPaul Merriman tagSaskatchewan Health Minister tagSaskatchewan healthcare tagSaskatchewan health action plan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers