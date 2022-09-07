Saskatchewan government releases action plan for health-care workers

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government has launched an action plan that will add at least 1,000 professionals to the health system.

On Sept. 7, the province announced details on its four-point action plan to recruit, train, incentivize and retain health-care workers, which is included as part of the 2022-23 budget.

The health minister stated in a release that bolstering the health-care workforce through competitive recruitment efforts is a top priority for the province.

“We are expanding on our four-point plan to recruit, train, incentivize and retain health-care providers to stabilize and steadily grow the provincial workforce,” stated Paul Merriman.

“We will be actively marketing Saskatchewan both within and beyond our provincial borders to ensure people here at home, across Canada and globally know Saskatchewan is a great place to find health-care opportunities, build your career and enjoy a high quality of life.”

The action plan, that will cost over $60 million, will work to hire, train and keep health-care workers, including physicians and registered nurses.

“Our government is delivering solutions that will simplify processes, remove obstacles, and cut red tape so qualified people can work in Saskatchewan as quickly as possible,” stated Merriman. “By identifying and assisting with licensing for internationally educated residents living in Saskatchewan, along with welcoming and supporting hundreds of health-care recruits over the next two years, and improving awareness of opportunities in the province, we will achieve success.”

Opposition Health Critic Vicki Mowat responded to the action plan saying it fails to address the widening gaps in the health-care system.

“The plan announced today is something the government should have been doing for years. Instead, they sat on their hands and made excuses while Saskatchewan’s hospitals were being run into the ground,” said Mowat in a release. “While it’s good to see action on our call for full-time positions and training seats, nearly half of what was announced today are repackaged old policies.”

An information campaign is planned for this fall to promote career opportunities, and to advise of incentive, retention and financial support programs for health-care workers, according to the province.

