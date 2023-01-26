Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Lightning, ‘thundersnow’ brighten sky during Kingston, Ont. snowstorm

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 10:23 am
Thundersnow and lightning lit up the night's sky during a snowstorm in Kingston, Ont. Wednesday. View image in full screen
Thundersnow and lightning lit up the night's sky during a snowstorm in Kingston, Ont. Wednesday. Adam Correia/Twitter

The forecast promised one of Kingston’s biggest snowstorms of the season, and mother nature certainly delivered, with the city of Kingston dealing with upwards of 20 centimetres of snow, leading to lengthy commutes Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

The city’s 37 road plows and 16 sidewalk plows were dispatched Wednesday, working tirelessly to clear over 1800 kilometres of roadways.

Major artery roads are cleared first, followed by collector and transit routes, and then residential.

Read more: Trenton, Ont. man wins $1M on OLG’s Instant Ultimate lottery

Read next: Home Depot shared customer data with Meta without consent: Canada’s privacy czar

Strong winds were also felt all around the city and in somewhat of a rare occurrence, there was a little thunder mixed in with the snow

Despite the city’s overnight parking ban being in effect, multiple vehicles parked on city streets and got plowed in Thursday morning as a result.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Residents who ignore the city’s ban on overnight street parking are at risk of getting their vehicle towed plus a parking ticket.

Trending Now

“We want to get things cleaned up to the curb, so we don’t have to come back and have to do it again,” said Troy Stubinski, Public Works operations manager.

“So that parking ban is really important — especially in some of those tight residential areas, where even without the parking, it’s tight. If we’re able to eliminate that parking, it makes things a lot safer for our operators.”

Due to the weather, busses for the public, catholic, and French school boards were cancelled Thursday morning but schools remain open.

Click to play video: 'CarOne Kingston customers growing frustrated about lack of communication'
CarOne Kingston customers growing frustrated about lack of communication

The storm continues a trend this winter season of all the snowfall coming at once, as opposed to over the span of multiple days.

Story continues below advertisement

“Typically, we see these Alberta clippers,” said Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell.

“Those are the storms that originate in Alberta. They’re fast-moving. They generally follow the arctic cold front, so we see that light, fluffier snow. Those are the storms that are lacking so far this year. We haven’t had those 5 cm amounts, because we haven’t had the Alberta clippers.”

OntarioKingstonWeathersnowstormLightningThunderThundersnow
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers