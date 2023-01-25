Trenton, Ont. man wins $1M on OLG’s Instant Ultimate lottery

Send this page to someone via email

A Trenton, Ont., man is $1,000,000 richer after a recent lottery ticket purchase.

Anthony Staden was a winner after buying an Instant Ultimate draw ticket, winning the top prize of the Dec. 31, 2022 draw.

Staden says he’s been a regular lottery player since he was 18 years old and enjoys playing because the funds go back to the province, adding that he played this game because it gave him the best odds to win.

“I checked my ticket on January 1st and thought I won $1,000 at first. When I took another look with my wife, we realized I won $1 million – we were shocked!”

“My wife and I shared a big hug and kiss. She had tears in her eyes, it was so touching,” he said. “We would often say that $1 million would be the perfect amount to win. It feels so surreal.”

Story continues below advertisement

Staden says he wants to pay some bills, share with his family and take his wife on a trip.