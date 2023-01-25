Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trenton, Ont. man wins $1M on OLG’s Instant Ultimate lottery

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 2:45 pm
Anthony Staden won $1,000,000 on the OLG Instant Ultimate draw. View image in full screen
Anthony Staden won $1,000,000 on the OLG Instant Ultimate draw. OLG

A Trenton, Ont., man is $1,000,000 richer after a recent lottery ticket purchase.

Anthony Staden was a winner after buying an Instant Ultimate draw ticket, winning the top prize of the Dec. 31, 2022 draw.

Staden says he’s been a regular lottery player since he was 18 years old and enjoys playing because the funds go back to the province, adding that he played this game because it gave him the best odds to win.

Read more: Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte get $30M from feds for LTC home

Read next: Alberta dad learns about son’s death in Victoria after Googling his name, finding obituary

“I checked my ticket on January 1st and thought I won $1,000 at first. When I took another look with my wife, we realized I won $1 million – we were shocked!”

Trending Now

“My wife and I shared a big hug and kiss. She had tears in her eyes, it was so touching,” he said. “We would often say that $1 million would be the perfect amount to win. It feels so surreal.”

Story continues below advertisement

Staden says he wants to pay some bills, share with his family and take his wife on a trip.

Click to play video: 'Dumping, theft persists at Amherstview, Ont. charity building'
Dumping, theft persists at Amherstview, Ont. charity building
LotteryOlgLottery winOne Million Dollarsinstant ultimateOntario Lottery Gaminganthony staden
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers