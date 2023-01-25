Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte get $30M from feds for LTC home

Send this page to someone via email

The Government of Canada is making a significant investment into long-term care on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

Vance Badawey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services, and Chief Don Maracle, Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte, announced $30.25 million in federal funding for the construction of a new Elder Care Home in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

The 128-bed long-term care facility for the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte will provide a home for a growing elderly First Nations population and will offer critical services to residents, including 24-hour nursing and personal care, social activities, and food services while helping to keep connections to language, culture, and community.

The home will have a green element to it with net-zero carbon and energy-saving components.

“This will provide an opportunity for our members and others to receive care in a culturally competent setting and bolster local economic development by providing employment and opportunities in our community,” Chief Maracle said.

The project is expected to break ground in July 2023. Once complete, the long-term care services provided at the Elder Care Home will support community members to continue living on the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory as they age, the federal government said in a news release.

“This over $30-million investment for a new long-term care home for the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte will offer Indigenous-led services to elders and keep them connected to their communities and culture. Indigenous-led and delivered services results in better health and wellness outcomes,” said Vance Badawey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services.