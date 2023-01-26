Menu

Crime

Police investigate ‘shots fired’ incident on Hamilton Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 10:07 am
Police are investigating a late night shooting Jan 25, 2023 on Hamilton Mountain. View image in full screen
Police are investigating a late night shooting Jan 25, 2023 on Hamilton Mountain. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton Police say no one was injured in a late Wednesday shooting on the Central Mountain.

Investigators say officers were called to a “shot fired” incident around 11 p.m. near Upper Wentworth Street and Kingfisher Drive. Police say they found evidence that a firearm was discharged.

It’s believed the incident happened sometime between 10:40 p.m. and 11:20 p.m.

Trending Now

Detectives are seeking surveillance video and or dash camera footage from drivers who may have been in the area late Wednesday.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.

