Early-morning fire at Main Street hotel under investigation

The cause of a fire early Thursday at a Main Street hotel is under investigation, Winnipeg firefighters say.

Fire crews were called to the three-storey building just after 4 a.m. Thursday, and were able to get the fire under control in just over 20 minutes.

No one was injured, but some suites were damaged by water and smoke, and two occupants were helped to alternate accommodations by the city’s emergency social services.