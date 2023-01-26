Alberta health minister to update government’s response to rural doctor shortage Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Health Minister Jason Copping will provide Albertans with an update Thursday on what the provincial government is doing to address a shortage of physicians in rural areas.

Copping, along with Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides, is scheduled to hold a news conference about the issue at Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre at 10:30 a.m. local time. They will be joined by several officials from the University of Calgary.

View image in full screen Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping speaks at a news conference in Edmonton on September 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

At this time last year, Copping announced details of the government’s new RESIDE (Rural Education Supplement and Integrated Doctor Experience) program, which aimed to address shortages in rural Alberta by offering financial incentives for doctors who start practising in remote areas in exchange for them spending at least three years working in a designated rural community.

In October, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta announced that Alberta Health had approved a number of recommendations that were made to improve the program, including offering physicians more flexibility, such as agreements that involve just a two-year term.

Last week, the CPSA announced it was launching a five-year pilot project aimed at streamlining the process for international medical graduates (IMGs) to work in Alberta. The pilot applies to those with training comparable to what physicians would receive at a university in Canada.

“The goal of the pilot is to evaluate whether eligible IMGs may begin independently practising in their identified communities faster, while still ensuring patient safety is the top priority,” the CPSA said on its website. “The five-year pilot project waives certain requirements, such as clinical review exams and the first three-month assessment for IMGs that have comparable training to that obtained in Canadian universities, as identified by experts in postgraduate medical training.

“Those who qualify will now go directly to their identified communities and begin practising independently while completing their supervised practice assessment.”

Just under three weeks ago, two emergency departments in smaller Alberta communities — Ponoka and Beaverlodge — were forced to temporarily close because of a shortage of physicians.

This article will be updated after Thursday’s news conference.