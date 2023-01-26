Annual Corus Radiothon supporting Stollery Children’s Hospital begins Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Since 2000, the Corus Radiothon in support of Stollery Children’s Hospital has raised a total of over $29 million. This year, Corus radio stations and Global News will again work to increase that number.

“After a two-year pandemic pause, we’re thrilled to be returning to the hospital lobby for our 24th annual Corus Radiothon,” said Megan Wenger with the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation.

On Thursday and Friday, the two-day fundraiser will see families from Edmonton to Grande Prairie, and from Okotoks to Slave Lake sharing their Stollery stories.

“We are looking forward to having more than 40 Stollery families from backyards across Alberta join us throughout the broadcast, along with several medical professionals who are there, caring for our kids when they need them most,” said Wenger.

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen just how important it is to care for our kids,” she said.

“Between a worldwide pandemic to the recent surge in respiratory illnesses, we need to come together now and invest in children’s health for kids tomorrow and today.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Between a worldwide pandemic to the recent surge in respiratory illnesses, we need to come together now and invest in children's health for kids tomorrow and today."

There will be 17 power hours over the two days, in which the foundation is aiming for 20 people to sign up to be monthly donors.

On Thursday, there will also be two super power hours where the goal is to have 30 people commit to being monthly donors.

If those goals are met, the hour’s sponsor will donate $10,000, $15,000 or $30,000, depending on what commitment was given.

In one year, a monthly donation of $20 could fund a week of pet therapy or art therapy supplies.

“Monthly giving is a great way to make a big impact, over a longer period of time,” said Wenger.

“A $20-a-month donation allows the foundation to plan for the unexpected and direct your donation to where it will have the biggest impact on the most families at the hospital.”

But if that’s not feasible, any monetary donation is appreciated by the foundation.

CISN Country 103.9 will broadcast live all day Thursday and 630 CHED will join on Friday at 5:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Global Edmonton will continue to share Stollery stories until the phone lines close at 7 p.m.

To donate, call 780-407-KIDS (5437) or visit stollerykids.com