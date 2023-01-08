Menu

Health

Rural Alberta ERs close temporarily amid physician shortages

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted January 8, 2023 6:45 pm
The emergency sign of a Toronto hospital is photographed on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. A hospital in southwestern Ontario says it will close its emergency department overnight Thursday, the latest in a number of recent temporary ER and urgent care centre closures in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul. View image in full screen
The emergency sign of a Toronto hospital is photographed on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. A hospital in southwestern Ontario says it will close its emergency department overnight Thursday, the latest in a number of recent temporary ER and urgent care centre closures in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul. AAL

Emergency departments in rural areas outside Edmonton are closing temporarily this Sunday amid a shortage of physicians.

The Ponoka Hospital and Care Centre emergency department will be temporarily closed from Sunday evening to 8 a.m., Monday, according to a news release from AHS.

Likewise, the emergency department at the Beaverton Municipal Hospital in Beaverton, Alta., will also be temporarily closed from Sunday afternoon to Monday at 8 a.m.

Read more: 'Mind boggling': ERs big and small across Canada struggle amid staffing crisis

Read next: Calgary daycare has licence cancelled after investigation into alleged physical harm of child

All other services at both hospitals will still be available.

Anyone requiring emergency care is asked to call 911 and they will be redirected to a nearby community.

