Rural Alberta ERs close temporarily amid physician shortages

Emergency departments in rural areas outside Edmonton are closing temporarily this Sunday amid a shortage of physicians.
The Ponoka Hospital and Care Centre emergency department will be temporarily closed from Sunday evening to 8 a.m., Monday, according to a news release from AHS.
Likewise, the emergency department at the Beaverton Municipal Hospital in Beaverton, Alta., will also be temporarily closed from Sunday afternoon to Monday at 8 a.m.
All other services at both hospitals will still be available.
Anyone requiring emergency care is asked to call 911 and they will be redirected to a nearby community.
