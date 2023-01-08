Rural Alberta ERs close temporarily amid physician shortages

See more sharing options

Emergency departments in rural areas outside Edmonton are closing temporarily this Sunday amid a shortage of physicians.

The Ponoka Hospital and Care Centre emergency department will be temporarily closed from Sunday evening to 8 a.m., Monday, according to a news release from AHS.

Likewise, the emergency department at the Beaverton Municipal Hospital in Beaverton, Alta., will also be temporarily closed from Sunday afternoon to Monday at 8 a.m.

All other services at both hospitals will still be available.

Anyone requiring emergency care is asked to call 911 and they will be redirected to a nearby community.