Plunging temperatures forecast with ‘cold spell’ coming for most of B.C.

Break out the parkas, British Columbia, the winter weather is back.
Environment Canada issued special weather statements for a wide swath of the province Wednesday, warning “a cold spell is forecast for most of B.C.”
Arctic air is forecast to arrive in the province starting late Friday.
The national weather and climate agency forecast that temperatures on the South Coast will drop to five to 10 C below normal.
Temperatures in the central and southern Interior are forecast to plunge even further, dropping to 10 to 20 C below what is normal this time of year.
“Gusty winds will accompany the arrival of the cold air, and the wind chill will make it feel even colder,” Environment Canada warned.
“The arctic blast we experienced in the week leading up to Christmas was way colder. The overnight low temperatures we are expecting in the Interior will be similar to the daytime highs the region experienced prior to Christmas,” Global BC senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon said.
“For example, Williams Lake could see overnight lows down to minus 27 C. Prior to Christmas the region experienced highs of minus 27 C and lows of minus 37 C.”
Strong outflow winds are forecast through coastal valleys of the North and Central Coast, including Terrace, Prince Rupert, Kitimat and Bella Coola, beginning Saturday morning.
Outflow winds are also expected to spread to the Sea-to-Sky region and Fraser Valley Saturday night.
A gradual return to seasonal temperatures is expected late next week, however Environment Canada said there was significant uncertainty around the timing.
