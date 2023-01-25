Saanich, B.C. elementary school evacuated due to gas leak

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver Island elementary school was evacuated as a precaution Wednesday, as crews responded to a gas leak.

The Greater Victoria School District said students were evacuated from Cloverdale Traditional Elementary due to a “construction incident” on Quadra Street, and were mustering in the back field to be picked up by their parents.

Public Notice: Cloverdale Elementary is currently evacuating due to a construction incident on Quadra St. All children will be picked up on the back field. Families please check your email for more information. #sd61learn — Greater Victoria SD (@sd61schools) January 25, 2023

FortisBC confirmed it was responding to the incident, which it said involved a gas main damaged by a third-party shortly after 2 p.m.

It said the damaged equipment was in the 3300 block of Quadra Street, a little ways down from the school. There were no immediate reports of injuries, and crews were on scene assessing how best to start repairs.

Saanich firefighters were also deployed, and coordinated the evacuation, FortisBC said.

Saanich police said they had closed traffic along Quadra street between Inverness Avenue and Cloverdale Street.