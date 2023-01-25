COVID hospitalizations continue to trend downward in Alberta; ICU admissions hold

Send this page to someone via email

For nearly three weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations have been trending down in Alberta.

The numbers, released weekly by Alberta Health, were updated Wednesday. As of Jan. 23, there were 778 people in hospital with COVID-19; 29 of whom were in intensive care.

The week prior, there were 856 people in hospital, including 29 in ICU.

The most recent peak was Jan. 4, with 919 hospitalizations.

COVID-19 hospitalizations include people who come to hospital with a primary or contributing cause of the coronavirus — for example, showing COVID-like symptoms — and others who test positive for COVID-19 once in hospital.

As of Jan. 23, Alberta Health said 5,465 total deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

However, last week, there were more — 5,470 total deaths.

Alberta Health said the lower number was because some deaths were “reclassified.”

Last week, the province’s pandemic death toll rose by 27, as more Albertans had their deaths attributed to COVID.