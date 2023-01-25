Vehicle fire leads to abduction investigation in Port Hope, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating the report of an overnight abduction in the Municipality of Port Hope, Ont.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, officers and Northumberland OPP and Port Hope firefighters around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday responded to reports of a vehicle fire on Hamilton Road, just north of Highway 401.

Firefighters extinguished the fire on the 2003 Toyota Matrix. However, upon leaving the scene, firefighters located a lone man on the shoulder of nearby Telephone Road.

The man advised firefighters he had been abducted earlier in the evening and was forced into a vehicle. He said he managed to flee from the vehicle in the area of Hamilton Road.

Story continues below advertisement

Port Hope Fire Department notified the OPP. The man further said he had been abducted and forced into the vehicle at knifepoint within the Town of Port Hope.

View image in full screen Port Hope police say a 2003 Toyota Matrix like this model was involved in an abduction. Port Hope Police Service

The victim was taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg by paramedics.

OPP notified the Port Hope Police Service, which is now investigating the incident. Police believe the abduction occurred between 11 p.m. Tuesday and early Wednesday and have determined the vehicle involved was reported stolen.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the vehicle is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Steve Fenton at sfenton@phps.on.ca or 905-885-8123 ext. 236, Det. Const. Morgan Stout at mstout@phps.on.ca or 905-885-8123 ext. 151 or email Det. Const. Denley at wdenley@phps.on.ca or the police service at phps.on.ca.