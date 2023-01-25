City of Calgary implementing new work-from-home policies for employees

Send this page to someone via email

City of Calgary employees that have been working remotely throughout the pandemic are being asked to return to the office beginning next month.

However, a new standardized process for telework will allow city staff to continue to work remotely, while increasing in-person staff in city departments.

According to the city manager’s office, all “people leaders, including supervisors, leaders and above,” will be allowed to work remotely one day per week starting on March 6, 2023.

On April 3, 2023, all other employees approved to work from home due to the pandemic can continue to work remotely for two days per week.

“We believe this move strikes a balance between giving city staff flexibility and ensuring we have the in-person connections that are key to collaboration and teambuilding,” the city manager’s office said in a statement to Global News. “The City of Calgary has always valued flexible work and we are proud of how staff were able to adjust quickly during the pandemic to follow the provincial work-from-home mandate.”

The provincial government began easing its pandemic health measures in a staggered approach early last year.

On March 1, work from home orders as well as the provincial mask mandate were ended, but City of Calgary employees continued to work remotely after that mandate was lifted.