Crime

Alleged thief caught while changing flat tire on stolen vehicle: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 25, 2023 2:51 pm
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. File photo

A flat tire turned out to be the downfall of a vehicle thief.

Guelph police were called to a home on Park Avenue near Suffolk Street West around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say someone drove off in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that was parked overnight.

They say they were informed by police in another jurisdiction that they had recovered a pickup truck later that day matching the description of the one they were looking for.

Investigators say that the vehicle was found at the side of a road with a flat tire, and that the driver was seen trying to change the tire.

A 29-year-old man from Guelph was arrested and held for a bail hearing.

Investigators say another vehicle was reported stolen on Tuesday.

They say a silver 2006 Honda Civic was taken from the driveway at a home on Grange Road near Watson Parkway North.

Anyone with information can contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7181 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

