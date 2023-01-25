Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man arrested in connection with drug overdose death in October: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 12:08 pm
Peterborough police have arrested a man in connection to a drug overdose death in October 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough police have arrested a man in connection to a drug overdose death in October 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Police in Peterborough, Ont., say a man is facing charges in connection with a sudden drug overdose death in October 2022.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, in October officers responded to a sudden death call. Details on the incident were not provided.

Read more: Health unit issues drug poisoning alert for Peterborough area

Read next: Alberta dad learns about son’s death in Victoria after Googling his name, finding obituary

However, an investigation into the death focused on an individual who police say was supplying illegal drugs.

On Tuesday, officers with the investigative services and the emergency response team executed a search warrant at a residence in the city. Officers say they seized a loaded handgun, drugs, and cash.

A loaded firearm was seized during a search of a residence in Peterborough on Jan. 24, 2023. View image in full screen
A loaded firearm was seized during a search of a residence in Peterborough on Jan. 24, 2023. Peterborough Police Service

Jameel Jackson, 27, of Peterborough, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Peterborough Police are releasing the name of the accused in this case as a matter of public safety,” police stated Wednesday.

Jackson was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.

According to Peterborough Public Health’s opioid harms portal, 59 people died from suspected drug poisonings in 2022 — approximately one person every seven days. The month of October had seven deaths.

Over the 12 months, there were 539 emergency department visits for drug poisonings at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, the portal reports.

Click to play video: 'Naloxone kits to be required in ‘high risk’ Ontario businesses'
Naloxone kits to be required in ‘high risk’ Ontario businesses
Advertisement
FentanylPeterborough Police ServiceCocaineOpioid CrisisDrug BustDrug TraffickingDrug OverdoseDrug PossessionLoaded Firearmfatal drug overdosePeterborough drug overdose
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers