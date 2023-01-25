Peterborough man arrested in connection with drug overdose death in October: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., say a man is facing charges in connection with a sudden drug overdose death in October 2022.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, in October officers responded to a sudden death call. Details on the incident were not provided.

However, an investigation into the death focused on an individual who police say was supplying illegal drugs.

On Tuesday, officers with the investigative services and the emergency response team executed a search warrant at a residence in the city. Officers say they seized a loaded handgun, drugs, and cash.

View image in full screen A loaded firearm was seized during a search of a residence in Peterborough on Jan. 24, 2023. Peterborough Police Service

Jameel Jackson, 27, of Peterborough, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

“Peterborough Police are releasing the name of the accused in this case as a matter of public safety,” police stated Wednesday.

Jackson was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.

DO YOU USE DRUGS?

There are reports that a toxic batch of drugs is circulating in the community.

Substance:

🔵 Blue in colour and purchased as Fentanyl.

⚠️People report a dangerous tranquilizing effect and feeling 'paralyzed' after use. pic.twitter.com/dhxOljLAjz — Peterborough Public Health (@Ptbohealth) January 20, 2023

According to Peterborough Public Health’s opioid harms portal, 59 people died from suspected drug poisonings in 2022 — approximately one person every seven days. The month of October had seven deaths.

Over the 12 months, there were 539 emergency department visits for drug poisonings at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, the portal reports.