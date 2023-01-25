‘Dangerous’ ditches in Baie-D’Urfé cause multiple minor collisions

Send this page to someone via email

Since the first snowfall, a handful of cars and trucks have been seen sliding into ditches along Baie-D’Urfé roads.

The most recent incident involved a city snowplow, stuck for an hour Tuesday after driving off the street and into the ditch.

Since early December 2022, residents along Lakeview Road claim to have reported five incidents of cars ending up in the deep culverts.

“That’s five weeks, five people in the ditch and we’re still just in January,” Lakeview resident Jacques Poulin said.

Upset with the city’s handling of the newly dug ditches, Poulin and others have been snapping pictures of the minor mishaps.

The majority of collisions, according to Poulin, have occurred on Lakeview Road.

“The strange thing is four of them happened on this street. This section is where you have the largest and deepest ditches,” Poulin said.

Some residents tell Global News that not only do drivers have to be cautious but so do pedestrians walking along the narrow street.

They claim the narrow streets and deep ditches leave little room to manoeuvre making it dangerous to walk along.

There are no markers along the street to highlight the edge of the road but some residents have decided to place their own to warn drivers.

Poulin has sent the images of the incidents to elected officials, calling for a solution to the driving hazard, but has not received a response.

“Not one phone call, not one email. Nobody wrote to say they were aware of it and this is what we intend to do. Complete radio silence,” Poulin said.

In August 2022, the city began excavating large trenches on either side of the street as part of a $3.5-million rehabilitation project.

The ditches and culverts serve as the city’s water drainage system, especially during the spring thaw.

The work on the trenches was completed in November. The final step, the laying of sod, is scheduled for spring 2023.

The City of Baie-D’Urfé refused to comment on the matter.