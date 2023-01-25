Three homes involved in Vancouver fire early Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Three homes were severely damaged in Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood in a three-alarm fire early Wednesday.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue said firefighters responded to a fire around 4:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Keefer Street, Wednesday.

Fire chief Karen Fry said a home under renovation was fully involved and the fire quickly spread to two neighbouring homes.

View image in full screen Vancouver firefighters seen battling the blaze, early Wednesday morning. Global News

“The houses on either side had occupants at the time, but they managed to get out,” Fry said.

“These are older homes. They are close together and fires can spread really quickly from one home to another.”

A nearby resident said he was sleeping at the time of the ignition and sirens woke him and his son.

“I popped my head outside and saw the house two doors down ablaze. We got our shoes on and our downstairs neighbour was banging on doors, yelling ‘fire!’” Vincent Jones said.

“As we came down the front steps, there was an explosion.”

It is unclear how many residents have been displaced but Fry said multiple people live in the two adjacent homes and they will be displaced for “quite some time.”

Video from the scene shows an extremely active fire with dozens of firefighters battling the blaze.

“We could feel the heat from across the street,” Jones said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.