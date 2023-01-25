Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Girl sexually assaulted by man she met on Toronto subway, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 10:09 am
Police released security images of the man they say is wanted on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Police released security images of the man they say is wanted on Wednesday. Handout / Toronto Police

A teen girl was sexually assaulted by a man she met while travelling on the Toronto subway, police say, and officers are now searching for the suspect.

Toronto police said on Jan. 7 at around 9:30 p.m., three teen girls befriended a man while they were travelling on the TTC’s Line 2.

Police said the group then went to an apartment building in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue in Scarborough.

Read more: Police say same suspect involved in TTC employee and Scarborough Walmart assault

Read next: Alberta dad learns about son’s death in Victoria after Googling his name, finding obituary

They were socializing in the stairwell of the building when one of the girls was allegedly sexually assaulted by the man, police said.

Trending Now

He was described as being in his 20s, five-foot-nine, and was wearing a white hooded sweater, white jacket, grey jogging pants, white running shoes and a purple backpack.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Girl sexually assaulted by man she met on Toronto subway, police say - image
Handout / Toronto Police
CrimeToronto PoliceSexual AssaultTorontoToronto crimeTTCToronto Sexual AssaultToronto Subway
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers