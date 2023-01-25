Girl sexually assaulted by man she met on Toronto subway, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A teen girl was sexually assaulted by a man she met while travelling on the Toronto subway, police say, and officers are now searching for the suspect.

Toronto police said on Jan. 7 at around 9:30 p.m., three teen girls befriended a man while they were travelling on the TTC’s Line 2.

Police said the group then went to an apartment building in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue in Scarborough.

They were socializing in the stairwell of the building when one of the girls was allegedly sexually assaulted by the man, police said.

He was described as being in his 20s, five-foot-nine, and was wearing a white hooded sweater, white jacket, grey jogging pants, white running shoes and a purple backpack.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.