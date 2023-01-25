Menu

Crime

Police say same suspect involved in TTC employee and Scarborough Walmart assault

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 9:12 am
TTC worker shot in face on Saturday speaks out
WATCH: A Toronto Transit Commission bus driver who was shot in the face with an air gun says drivers like her have become easy targets. Alexandra Stoeckle told Global News that the TTC uniform makes operators stand out. Sean O’Shea reports.

Toronto police say they believe the same suspect or suspects are involved in two separate cases involving the discharge of projectiles of a BB gun or air gun.

The first case happened on Friday at around 9:30 p.m. at Scarborough Town Centre when the victim was standing outside a Walmart at the lower entrance, police said.

Police said the victim was struck with a projectile.

The suspects were in a dark-coloured van at the time of the assault.

The following day, on Saturday at around 6:16 p.m., a uniformed TTC employee was standing at a bus shelter near Markham Road and Progress Avenue.

Police said a dark-coloured, four-door sedan stopped in front and a suspect seated in the passenger seat shot at the victim with an orange-tipped, rifle-style gun that fires small projectiles. The vehicle then fled.

The employee was hit twice with the projectiles, police said. Global News spoke to the employee, Alexandra Stoeckle, who said “I’m really grateful it wasn’t a bullet.”

She said one yelled a profanity at her — “F— you, TTC!” — before driving away.

In both cases, the victims suffered minor injuries.

Investigators believe the same individual or individuals may be responsible for both assaults.

One suspect is described as between 15 and 19 years old with a thin build and was wearing all dark clothing.

