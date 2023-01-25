Menu

World

Man arrested by Spanish police over letter bombs sent to embassies

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 25, 2023 7:50 am
Spain officials investigating after at least 6 letter bombs sent to embassies, arms company
Spain officials investigating after at least 6 letter bombs sent to embassies, arms company
WATCH: Spain officials investigating after at least six letter bombs sent to embassies, arms company – Dec 1, 2022

Spanish police on Wednesday arrested a 74-year-old man suspected of being the sender of letter-bombs in November and December to the Ukrainian and U.S. embassies and several institutions in Spain, the Interior Ministry said.

The man, a Spanish citizen, was detained in the northern town of Miranda del Ebro, and police officers were still searching his home, the ministry said in a statement, without providing further details.

Read more: U.S. Embassy in Spain gets suspicious package amid string of letter bombs

One person was slightly injured by a letter-bomb at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid. A total of six parcels with explosives were sent to targets including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, government offices, a European Union satellite agency and the U.S. Embassy between Nov. 24 and Dec. 2.

Trending Now

The arrest came three days after the New York Times reported that investigators in recent weeks have focused on the Russian Imperial Movement, a radical group that has ties with far-right Spanish organizations with regard to the letter bombs. The group is believed to be linked to Russian intelligence agencies.

Putin: Russia's 'special military operation' is an attempt to stop war
Putin: Russia’s ‘special military operation’ is an attempt to stop war

Spanish officials have declined to comment on the report, while a senior judicial source denied having knowledge of such line of investigation.

© 2023 Reuters

