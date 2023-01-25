Parts of N.S. could see 100 km/h winds as winter blast set to hit the Maritimes

Send this page to someone via email

Enviroment Canada has issued warnings across Nova Scotia and New Brunswick for a messy system that will bring rain, wind and snow to the region.

Most of Nova Scotia, except for Cape Breton Island, is under rainfall warnings. The province’s mainland can expect 25 to 50 millimetres of rain Thursday.

There could possibly be up to 70 millimetres in Halifax and the province’s southwest.

Environment Canada said the rain is expected to start in southwestern Nova Scotia early Thursday morning, reaching eastern mainland Nova Scotia by noon. The rain is expected to taper to showers in the evening.

The weather agency said a “brief period of snow” is forecast over northern areas before changing to rain.

Story continues below advertisement

The rain, at times heavy, will be accompanied by “very strong southerly winds gusting 90 or 100 km/h over exposed areas.” Wind warnings have been issued for all of Nova Scotia, including in Cape Breton.

Environment Canada has also issued snowfall and rainfall warnings for much of New Brunswick.

In northern and parts of central New Brunswick, snowfall with total amounts of 20 to 30 centimetres is expected Wednesday night into late in the day Thursday.

“Snow at times heavy will change to rain over most areas of central and northern New Brunswick Thursday afternoon before tapering to scattered showers and flurries later in the afternoon or in the evening,” Environment Canada said.

Rainfall warnings were also issued for southwestern New Brunswick and areas along the Fundy Coast. Environment Canada said snow will begin Wednesday night before changing to rain, at times heavy, Thursday morning.

The rain is expected to taper to scattered showers Thursday evening before ending, it said.

About 30 millimetres is expected, but 40 to 50 millimetres is possible for locations along the Bay of Fundy coast.