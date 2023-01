See more sharing options

Toronto Police say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Tuesday,

Emergency crews were called to The West Way and Wincott Drive, near Kipling Avenue, at around 11:58 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

A man was taken to hospital via an emergency run, paramedics said.

The victim later died in hospital, police said.

Police also said the driver remained at the scene.

COLLISION:

Wincott Dr @ The West Way

11:58pm

– pedestrian struck by vehicle

– victim was transported to hospital via emerg run

– victim later pronounced deceased at hospital

– @TrafficServices is investigating #GO188867

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 25, 2023