Man walks into Brampton, Ont. hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds

Police in Brampton, Ont., are investigating after a man walked into a hospital after he had been shot.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said a man walked into a hospital in the Bovaird Drive and Bramalea Road area, where Brampton Civic is located.

The man was in life-threatening condition, according to police.

Police told Global News they were still working to identify the scene of the shooting.

No suspect information was immediately available.

SHOOTING:

– Bovaird Dr/Bramalea Rd in #Brampton

– Male walked into a local hospital that has been shot

– No suspect info at this time

– Officers are on scene investigating

– Victim is currently in life-threatening condition

– C/R at 7:54 p.m.

– PR23-0028255 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 25, 2023