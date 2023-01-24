Man walks into Brampton, Ont. hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds

Police in Brampton, Ont., are investigating after a man walked into a hospital after he had been shot.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said a man walked into a hospital in the Bovaird Drive and Bramalea Road area, where Brampton Civic is located.
The man was in life-threatening condition, according to police.
Police told Global News they were still working to identify the scene of the shooting.
No suspect information was immediately available.
