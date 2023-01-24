Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man walks into Brampton, Ont. hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 24, 2023 9:55 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police in Brampton, Ont., are investigating after a man walked into a hospital after he had been shot.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said a man walked into a hospital in the Bovaird Drive and Bramalea Road area, where Brampton Civic is located.

The man was in life-threatening condition, according to police.

Read more: Man charged after ride-share driver carjacked in Mississauga: police

Read next: ‘Golden Boy’ mummy digitally unwrapped after 2,300 years, secrets revealed

Police told Global News they were still working to identify the scene of the shooting.

Trending Now

No suspect information was immediately available.

Advertisement
Crimepeel regional policeBramptonPeel RegionPRPBrampton shootingBramalea RoadBovaird DriveBrampton Civic
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers