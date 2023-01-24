Officials in Toronto brace for incoming winter storm

Send this page to someone via email

As a major winter storm looks set to move into Toronto, the city is preparing.

The City of Toronto, transit services and school boards have all outlined plans to respond to a storm that could drop 15 to 20 cm of snow between Wednesday and Thursday.

On Tuesday evening, city crews will apply salt brine to major roadways and steep hills in anticipation of the storm.

Clearing on Wednesday will then take place when snow reaches 2.5 cm on expressways and 5 cm on major roads and transit routes, the city said.

“Clearing operations are expected to continue into next week as multiple rounds of clearing will be required,” officials said.

A spokesperson for Metrolinx, the provincial transit agency, said that GO trains will run on a “reduced and adjusted” schedule to accommodate the weather.

Both the Toronto District School Board and the Toronto Catholic District School Board said decisions about school buses — including any delays or cancellations — would be announced at 6 a.m.

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said snow will first begin across southwest Ontario during the morning and spread into the Toronto area by the early afternoon.

“Conditions will quickly deteriorate as the snow intensity increases during the afternoon commute,” Farnell said.

He said it would be the “biggest snowstorm of the winter so far.”

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca