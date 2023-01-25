22% of Canadians say they’re ‘completely out of money’ as inflation bites: poll

The pinch of high inflation and interest rates has more Canadians, and women especially, saying their budgets are at a breaking point according to a new poll.

Ipsos Public Affairs polling conducted exclusively for Global News suggests a growing proportion of Canadians (22 per cent) are “completely out of money” to the degree that they would not be able to pay more for household necessities.

That figure is up three percentage points from similar polling conducted in October and rises to 28 per cent among women.

One in four residents of Ontario and Quebec would say they’re completely tapped out, according to the polling, as would 35 per cent of those bringing in a household income of under $40,000.

Ipsos’s findings are based on a survey of more than 1,000 Canadians from Jan. 19-23.

An additional 32 per cent say the pressure to meet continued rising costs of staples such as food, clothing, transportation and shelter would force major changes to their spending plans.

Altogether, more than half of respondents (54 per cent) say they’d struggle to absorb further price increases in their budget, up five percentage points from October.

Inflation is easing, but anxiety isn't

Even as inflation has shown signs of easing in recent months — the cost of living was up 6.3 per cent in December, down from a peak of 8.1 per cent in June — the polling suggests Canadians aren’t yet feeling relieved.

More than half (52 per cent) of Canadians are still concerned they won’t have enough money to feed their family — down just one percentage point from November polling. Women, those with kids and those aged 18-34 were among those most likely to hold this sentiment.

Women remain more concerned about finances across the board, according to Ipsos.

Eight in 10 Canadians (81 per cent) said they were concerned inflation would make everyday things unaffordable for them — unchanged from November’s figures — with 86 per cent of women holding this belief.

While 68 per cent of Canadians were worried interest rates would rise faster than they can keep up, 77 per cent of women held that concern compared with 59 per cent of men surveyed.

Some 62 per cent of women were worried they wouldn’t be able to afford gas, up from 56 per cent of the general population.

