Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Marineland registers to lobby Ontario government with goal of selling

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 24, 2023 12:40 pm
Patrons try a ride at Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ont., Monday, August 14, 2017. Marineland has registered to lobby the province with the goal of selling the park. View image in full screen
Patrons try a ride at Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ont., Monday, August 14, 2017. Marineland has registered to lobby the province with the goal of selling the park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton

Marineland has registered to lobby the Ontario government with the goal of selling the park.

A lawyer who has represented Marineland for years says in Ontario’s lobbyist registry that one of the lobbying goals of the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction is its sale.

Andrew Burns says in the registry that the park is looking for potential zoning changes to allow for development.

Trending Now

Read more: Charges tied to alleged ‘unauthorized performances’ at Marineland dropped by Crown

Read next: Ontario couple’s luggage containing tracker donated to charity by Air Canada

He says the park is also looking for potential financial support and tax relief for development of its operations.

Marineland and Burns did not respond to a request for comment.

A spokesman for Tourism Minister Neil Lumsden says they have had no contact with Marineland.

Advertisement
OntarioOntario governmentMainelandAndrew Burnsmarineland for salemarineland salemarineland selling
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers