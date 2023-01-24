Electronics stolen from business in Lindsay: police

See more sharing options

Police are looking for suspects following a break-and-enter at a business in Lindsay, Ont.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Monday officers were notified of a break-in at a business on Lindsay Street South. Police determined suspects broke into the business and stole a number of electronic items.

Police believe the break-in occurred sometime between 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 and 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information can call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222.TIPS (8499) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.