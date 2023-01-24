Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Electronics stolen from business in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 24, 2023 12:11 pm
Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating a break-in at a business on Lindsay St. South sometime over the weekend. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating a break-in at a business on Lindsay St. South sometime over the weekend. File

Police are looking for suspects following a break-and-enter at a business in Lindsay, Ont.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Monday officers were notified of a break-in at a business on Lindsay Street South. Police determined suspects broke into the business and stole a number of electronic items.

Trending Now

Read more: $5,000 worth of video game cartridges stolen from Kent Street business in Lindsay: police

Read next: Ontario couple’s luggage containing tracker donated to charity by Air Canada

Police believe the break-in occurred sometime between 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 and 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information can call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222.TIPS (8499) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.

TheftBreak And EnterlindsayBreak InKawartha Lakes Police ServiceLindsay Ontario
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers