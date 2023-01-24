Charges laid in London, Ont. fatal collision involving pedestrian

Charges have been laid after a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in London, Ont., earlier this month.
Dylan Van Den Kerkhof Smith, 21, of London, has been charged with careless driving causing death and driving a vehicle with no licence.
Read more: Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after struck by vehicle in London, Ont.
Read next: Ontario couple’s luggage containing tracker donated to charity by Air Canada
The serious collision took place on Oxford Street East on Jan. 7.
Trending Now
The pedestrian, Kevin Mourant, 56, of London, died at the scene.
The man is scheduled to appear in court on March 6.
Comments