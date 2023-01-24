Menu

Crime

Charges laid in London, Ont. fatal collision involving pedestrian

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted January 24, 2023 9:34 am
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

Charges have been laid after a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in London, Ont., earlier this month.

Dylan Van Den Kerkhof Smith, 21, of London, has been charged with careless driving causing death and driving a vehicle with no licence.

The serious collision took place on Oxford Street East on Jan. 7.

The pedestrian, Kevin Mourant, 56, of London, died at the scene.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on March 6.

