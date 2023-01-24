Charges laid in London, Ont. fatal collision involving pedestrian

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Charges have been laid after a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in London, Ont., earlier this month.

Dylan Van Den Kerkhof Smith, 21, of London, has been charged with careless driving causing death and driving a vehicle with no licence.

The serious collision took place on Oxford Street East on Jan. 7.

The pedestrian, Kevin Mourant, 56, of London, died at the scene.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on March 6.